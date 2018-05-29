ESPN have been awarded the American rights to this year's men's World Lacrosse Championships in Israel.

The network will exclusively cover the event which will take place in Netanya between July 12 and 21.

Fourteen games will be televised across the 10 days of play with more than 160 others available through ESPN+, a subscription streaming service.

Forty-six countries will be able to watch the Federation of International Lacrosse tournament in all.

"We are thrilled to cover this world-class event once again," said Dan Margulis, senior director of programming and acquisitions at ESPN.

"ESPN's commitment to the sport of lacrosse has grown each year, and we are proud to be able to carry every game on an ESPN platform."

Israel will host this year's men's World Championships ©Getty Images

Anish Shroff and Chris Cotter will handle play-by-play commentary duties for the television games, alongside analysts Quint Kessenich and Paul Carcaterra.

"The depth of coverage ESPN is providing by carrying all 170-plus games from Israel is remarkable," said Scott Neiss, executive director of the World Championships.

"We're grateful for ESPN's desire to showcase every minute of action in what will stand in time as the largest-ever World Lacrosse Championships.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity for the entire international lacrosse community to showcase the sport globally, and we are grateful for ESPN's continued commitment and extraordinary presentation of our game."