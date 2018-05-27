Hosts Spain claimed five of the eight gold medals on offer at the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) Diamond Cup in Madrid.

The home nation won the men’s and women’s physique events through Juan Manuel Izquierdo and María Teresa Pérez respectively, while there were also triumphs for Heiderber Rodríguez in muscular men’s physique, Jesús Rodríguez in classic bodybuilding and Abel Martín in bodybuilding.

Finishing second in the gold medal standings were Ukraine thanks to success for Alina Yaman in bodyfitness and Olga Kulinych in wellness.

The one other podium was topped by Russia’s Kseniia Sheveleva, who won the bikini event at the Antonio Machado College in Spain’s capital.

Men's physique was one of eight categories in which medals were awarded ©IFBB/Instagram

Madrid was hosting its first-ever IFBB Diamond Cup.

The event attracted athletes from more than 30 IFBB-affiliated national federations across the five continents.

It was organised by the Spanish Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation and Madrid Bodybuilding Association, chaired by José Ramos and Javier Parra respectively.

IFBB President Rafael Santonja attended the event and awarded the gold medals to the winners.