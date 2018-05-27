Japan's Ruika Sato stunned reigning world champion Mayra Aguiar of Brazil to claim the women's under-78 kilograms gold medal on the final day of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Prix in Hohhot.

Sato, a four-time IJF Grand Slam winner, proved too strong for the Brazilian favourite to secure her first Grand Prix title.

The Japanese, who is now her country's number one in the under-78kg category, put in a dominant performance before pinning Aguiar at the Inner Mongolia Stadium.

The bronze medals in the division went to Aguiar's compatriot Samanta Soares and Sama Hawa Camara of France.

Akira Sone then maintained the Japanese success at the event in the Chinese city as the 17-year-old cemented her status as a rising star by winning the over-78kg category.

Sone topped the podium with a comprehensive win over Paris Grand Slam winner Kim Min-jeong in the final.

Wang Yan of China and Maria Suelen Altheman of Brazil were the recipients of the bronze medals.

Mongolia's Naidangiin Tüvshinbayar, the 2015 world champion, rolled back the years with a vintage display as he took gold in the men's over-100kg division.

Mongolian legend Naidangiin Tüvshinbayar rolled back the years with a vintage performance to win the men's heavyweight division ©IJF

Tüvshinbayar, his country's first Olympic champion after winning gold at the 2008 Games in Beijing, emerged victorious from an all-Mongolian final against Ulziibayar Duurenbayar.

His triumph saw the legendary Mongolian judoka clinch his first Grand Prix title since 2015.

Rafael Silva of Brazil and Uzbekistan's Bekmurod Oltiboev joined them on the podium by earning bronze.

Cho Gu-ham of South Korea secured the third Grand Prix gold medal of his career as he beat Kazbek Zankishiev of Russia in the final of the men's under-100kg category.

Japan's Daiki Nishiyama added to his country's medal haul with bronze, with the other medal in the division going to Sweden's Joakim Dvarby.

Former world champion Gwak Dong-han had earlier won South Korea's first gold medal of the day as he topped the podium at under-90kg.

The Olympic bronze medallist claimed victory in a scrappy final as he forced Mongolian opponent Gantulga Altanbagana to commit three penalties.

Jesper Smink of The Netherlands and Greece's Theodoros Tsilidis both took bronze.

The event in Hohhot is the first in the IJF's qualification process for Tokyo 2020.

An equal number of male and female athletes will qualify for judo events at Tokyo 2020, with 18 set to compete in each category.

Tokyo 2020 will also be the first Olympics to feature a mixed team judo competition.

You can watch the action on Judo TV here.