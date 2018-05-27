Kazuhiro Yoshimura of Japan sealed his first International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour title as he overcame South Korean Cho Seung-min to win the Hong Kong Open.

Yoshimura, the world number 106, recorded an 11-5, 5-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-7 victory at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

The triumph for the unfancied Japanese player ensured he continued his trend of causing upsets at the tournament and also made for a disappointing birthday for Cho, who turned 20 today.

It guaranteed the Yoshimura family a successful ending to the tournament after his older brother Maharu was beaten in the quarter-finals.

"I am extremely happy to win this match," said Yoshimura.

"The win will be a boost of confidence in me and a highlight of my table tennis career.

"I watched his semi-final match last night and studied his playing style carefully.

"I was able to find his weak points of his play and attacked towards them successfully.

"That’s my winning strategy of the final today."

World number four Wang Manyu emerged victorious from an all-Chinese women's singles final as she beat compatriot Chen Xingtong, who was also celebrating a birthday on finals day.

Wang claimed a 12-10, 11-8, 3-11, 11-6, 4-11, 11-9 win to take the crown and end Chen's pursuit of a second title at the event.

Chen had earlier partnered Sun Yingsha to a 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 success over Wang and Chen Ke in the women's doubles final.

"I’m satisfied with my performance today, and I’m glad that I was able to recover and get myself fully focused into preparing for the singles match after losing the doubles final," said Wang.

The men's doubles crown was secured by home favourites Ho Kwan Kit and Wong Chun Ting after the Hong Kong duo beat Masataka Morizono and Yuya Oshima of Japan 11-6, 11-3, 11-9.