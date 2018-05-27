Reigning Olympic men's beach volleyball champions Alison Cerutti and Bruno Oscar Schmidt have ended their four-year partnership, it has been announced.

The Brazilian duo, whose victory on Copacabana Beach at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro was among the highlights of the event, are now likely to join new partners in the build-up to Tokyo 2020.

Their decision to split is considered a huge shock.

Cerutti said that they both wanted to pursue different challenges and insisted there was no animosity between them.

"We had amazing years together," he said.

"I'm really proud of what we built together, of our team being an example for many, but it came to an end now.

"We talked and we agreed that it's time for us to look for new challenges.

"Besides of the good memories, we keep the respect, the friendship and the admiration for each other."

The Brazilian pair were the dominant force in the sport in 2015 and 2016, winning the World Championships, back-to-back World Tour Finals and three World Tour Grand Slam events.

Their crowning moment came when they defeated Italy's Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai in the final at Rio 2016.

Since their triumph at their home Olympics, however, Cerutti and Schmidt have struggled to replicate past glories.

They have won just two gold and two bronze medals on the World Tour in that period and haven't made a final of an event outside of Brazil since September 2016.

Cerutti and Schmidt, who failed to defend their world title in Vienna last year, could announce new partners in the coming days.