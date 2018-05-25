World number 84 Nicolas Kicker has been found guilty of match-fixing and "other offences", the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) has announced.

The Argentinian, who has won 10 singles titles on the International Tennis Federation Tour, has been suspended from the game pending further sanctions.

The TIU said the 25-year-old had contrived the outcome of two Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger Tour matches in 2015.

The first came at a tournament in Padova in Italy, in June, with the second incident occurring at the ATP Challenger event in Baranquilla in Colombia in September.

In a statement, the TIU said Kicker, who reached the third round of the Australian Open in January, had also been found guilty of failing to report a corrupt approach and of not co-operating with the investigation into the allegations against him.

A hearing on the case took place in Miami in March.

Kicker, who achieved a career-high world ranking of 78 in June of last year, "will not be granted credentials to enter or compete in any professional tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis" until the case has concluded.

The 25-year-old Argentinian is facing a ban from the sport ©Getty Images

He is likely to face further charges, including a lengthy ban from the sport.

Match-fixing remains one of the prominent concerns in tennis.

The Independent Review of Integrity in Tennis recently called for the professional game to ban sponsorship from betting companies and gambling on lower-level matches following match-fixing allegations.

The Independent Review of Integrity in Tennis, established in January 2016 following reports of match-fixing, stated that there are huge problems with the integrity of the sport as players at the lower levels of the game receive insufficient prize money, meaning they are susceptible to taking bungs.

The report surveyed more than 3,200 players and found that 14.5 per cent indicated they had first-hand knowledge of match-fixing in the sport.