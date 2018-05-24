A final list of 15 sports and 17 disciplines due to appear at the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in San Diego has been confirmed today.

The list is essentially the same as what was proposed during San Diego's presentation at the ANOC General Assembly in Prague last November.

ANOC have denied facing any pressure from the International Canoe Federation (ICF) in their decision to remove stand-up paddle from the proposed surfing disciplines put forward last year.

Shortboard and longboard surfing events are now proposed along with water ski jumping and wakeboarding.

It comes amid a row between the ICF and the International Surfing Association over who governs stand-up paddle.

ANOC claim to have made the decision through consultations only with the ISA.

Aquathlon, a combination of running and swimming, is proposed as the sole triathlon discipline, while a five kilometres open water swimming race is also included.

BMX cycling, bouldering, beach handball, kata karate, kitefoil sailing, park skateboarding, beach soccer, beach tennis, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball 4x4 and beach wrestling are also included.

Most of the disciplines are different to those on the Olympic programme.

It is anticipated that the 15 sports will bring together approximately 1,300 athletes from every Olympic continent, across six days of competition.

Beach rowing and beach athletics are among sports successfully pioneered at other beach events which are not included.

Competition across all sports will take place on Mission Beach in San Diego, where the announcement was made today ©ANOC

"This sports programme demonstrates what the ANOC World Beach Games are all about," said ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg.

"At San Diego 2019, we'll see elite athletes from 15 exciting sports that individually attract huge global youth audiences.

"Every discipline is dynamic, accessible and fantastic entertainment.

"By bringing them together for the first time under the ANOC World Beach Games banner, we will connect the NOCs (National Olympic Committees) of the world with a new generation of young sports fans."

It is not expected that every NOC will participate in the sporting competition.

But all 206 of the world's NOCs would be expected to be represented at the ANOC General Assembly taking place alongside the meeting.

A major challenge for ANOC and local organisers concerns generating sponsorship and revenue.

The event was initially due to take place in 2017, but was pushed back to 2019 two years ago to allow more time for preparations.

"The Local Organising Committee for the ANOC World Beach Games 2019 has been working extensively with our partners at ANOC as well as the International Federations, to develop the sports programme and we are truly excited to reach this milestone and launch these Games to the world," added Organising Committee chief Vincent Mudd today.

"The 2019 Games will feature high level competition in vibrant, youth centric sports coupled with music and cultural festivities that will ensure a truly memorable experience.

"We are looking forward to welcome the technical delegates tomorrow and San Diego is ready to host the world in 2019."

The announcement following a Coordination Commission visit to San Diego by an ANOC panel.

A Chef de Mission Seminar for participating countries was confirmed for April 7 to 10, 2019.