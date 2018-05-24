Famous athletes from Kazakhstan have planted fir trees in the Alley of Champions in Astana.

Figure skater Denis Ten and judoka Galbadrakhyn Otgontsetseg, who are both Olympic bronze medallists, were among those to take part in the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan eco-initiative.

They were joined by world boxing champion Merey Akshalov and short track speed skater Abzal Azhgaliyev, who carried the country's flag at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony in February.

The Alley of Champions tradition was initiated in the country's capital after the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

Medallists from the Games in the Brazilian city were the first to plant trees and other stars of Kazakh sport have since followed in their footsteps.

The trees have been planted at the Park of Lovers where there is room for the Alley of Champions to expand.

The initiative is backed by the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan ©NOCK

Toyota Motor Kazakhstan, a partner of the NOC, have supported the initiative along with Almaty's City Council.

"I am very delighted to be a part of such an interesting project, a noble and good deed," said Ten, who won his Olympic medal at Sochi 2014.

"It is the dream of any man - to plant a tree, to give birth to a new life.

"The career of the athlete lasts for decades, but trees live for hundreds of years.

"This is a great event, and I will be happy if in the future my family and future family members will visit this place and know that the part of their family was here."

Almaty bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics but narrowly lost out to Beijing.