Defending champions Astana Arlans Kazakhstan and the Cuba Domadores will both host the second legs of World Series of Boxing (WSB) semi-finals with slender leads.

Both sides won their first legs 3-2 away in Europe last week - with Astana seeing off the British Lionhearts and Cuba getting the better of the France Fighting Roosters.

It means there is all to fight for when the second legs are held from tomorrow, with five more bouts scheduled for each fixture.

The teams with the most victories from across the two legs will advance to the final with an extra fight a possibility in case of a draw.

Cuba will welcome the Roosters to the Coliseo Ciudad Deportiva in Havana tomorrow with Astana hosting the Lionhearts at the Sport Cultural Complex in Atyrau on Saturday (May 26).

If Astana and Cuba reach the final, it will book a repeat of last year's showpiece.

Astana Arlans Kazakhstan will look to finish the job against the British Lionhearts ©WSB

The two sides have also won the last five editions of the WSB between them.

In tomorrow's fixture, Damian Arce Duarte will battle at light flyweight for Cuba against Samuel Carmona.

At bantamweight, Robeisy Ramirez of the hosts will square off with Samuel Kistohurry while Andy Cruz Gomez will fight for the Domadores against Morgan N'Dong at light welterweight.

Middleweight action will see Arlen Lopez of Cuba face Martin Owono while the heavyweight contest pits home slugger Erislandy Savon and Sylvain Luce.

Astana have picked Saken Bibossinov at flyweight where he will face Will Cawley.

At lightweight, Zakir Safiullin will battle Lionhearts man Calum French with home fighter Aslanbek Shymbergenov locking horns with Carl Fail at welterweight.

Light heavyweight Bek Nurmaganbet will be a home hope against Liridon Nuha while a super heavyweight clash will pit Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Astana against Solomon Dacres.