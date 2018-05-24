A world record attendance for a darts event is expected to be set tomorrow at the German Darts Masters in Gelsenkirchen.

Organisers are readying themselves to welcome around 20,000 fans for the event at Veltins-Arena, the home stadium of Bundesliga football club FC Schalke.

According to Suddeutsche Zeitung, this would break the previous record set in London in 1939, when more than 14,000 people reportedly attended a darts event.

The tournament is the first leg of the Professional Darts Corporation's (PDC) World Series of Darts circuit for 2018.

Reigning world champion Rob Cross will be among those competing ©Getty Images

Eight players have been invited to compete by the PDC, including reigning world champion Rob Cross of England and world number one Michael van Gerwen of The Netherlands.

They have all been drawn against German players in round one with the tournament adopting a straight knock-out format until the final.

Action will conclude within a day.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in this tournament in front of such a huge crowd," said Van Gerwen.

Scotland's Peter Wright has returned to defend his title.