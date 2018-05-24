Eleven nations are set to lock horns at the sixth leg of the Artistic Swimming World Series, beginning tomorrow in Madrid.

Spain will be confident of home success at the Swimming Center M-86 in the absence of any entries so far from artistic swimming powerhouses Ukraine, China, Japan or Russia.

Paula Ramirez and Sara Saldaña will compete in duet events while Berta Ferreras and Pau Ribes are in the mixed competition.

But the host nation will be without their double World Championship silver medallist Ona Carbonell, who is not entered for the solo event.

Switzerland's Vivienne Koch, who finished 12th in the technical event at last year's World Championships in Budapest, is among entries announced so far by the International Swimming Federation.

Austria, Hungary and Kazakhstan are among other strong teams entered.

Action is due to take place at the Swimming Center M-86 in Madrid ©Getty Images

Competition is due to begin tomorrow with solo and team technical events.

Five competitions are then scheduled for Saturday (May 26) - the duet and mixed duet technical as well as the free combination and the solo and team free.

The duet and mixed duet free events and the highlight routine are then scheduled for the final day on Sunday (May 27).

It follows other World Series legs in Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, Samorin in Slovakia and Budapest.