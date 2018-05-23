A team made up of entirely South Korean players will be joining the Australian Baseball League (ABL).

Sports marketing firm Happy Rising confirmed that the squad, which will be the first South Korean professional baseball team in an overseas league, will be based in Geelong, which is 75 kilometres from Melbourne.

The firm also confirmed that players will be recruited through open trial sessions as well as players released or retired from Korean clubs.

Kim Kyeong-eon, who was released by Hanwha Eagles at the end of last season, has already committed to playing for the new club.

As reported to Yonhap, Happy Rising said: "There will be about 30 members on the team, including the coaching staff.

"The roster will be finalised by September and the team will begin training in Australia in October."

Baseball is considered to be one of South Korea's national sports ©Getty Images

The ABL currently has teams based in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

The move has been described as a "game changer" for Australian baseball by ABL chief executive Cam Vale.

"The passion that Korea has for baseball can only benefit Australian baseball," he said.

"It's rare to be able to have such a big country so strong in this sport come into this competition.

"What I think it can really do in Australia is showcase how big the sport is here and therefore how important our league is in Australia that we can attract such a quality team in a quality country.

"The big reach that this team will have, being broadcast into Korea, is a game changer in Australian sports."