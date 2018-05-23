Former Olympic champion Alexander Gorshkov has been re-elected as President of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF).

Gorshkov was standing unopposed and was voted in unanimously for another four-year term at the federation's election conference in the Russian capital Moscow.

The 71-year-old, who won gold in the ice dancing event at the Innsbruck 1976 Winter Olympics, has been RFSF President since 2010 when he replaced Valentin Piseyev.

Piseyev had been President of the organisation since 1992 and had also been President of the Figure Skating Federation of the USSR from 1988 to 1992 until the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The decision for RFSF director general Alexander Kogan to remain in his role, which he has occupied since 2014, was also taken.

Evgenia Medvedeva, left, and Alina Zagitova, right, won silver and gold, respectively, at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Russian figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva won gold and silver, respectively, in the ladies' singles competition at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in February.

Medvedeva recently split from coach Eteri Tutberidze and will now train with Canadian Brian Orser.

This led to rumours that she was set to switch nationalities to Canada, a rumour she has denied.

"I am doing this in order to make use of new possibilities and other methods of the training process as well as to continue representing Russia at the highest possible level," Russia's official state news agency TASS report her as saying.

"I will be now staying and training in Canada.

"It is an absolute nonsense that I am changing my citizenship.

"This is not about me.

"I am looking for a long career and this is why I have made this decision."

Russia also won team silver in Pyeongchang, where the country had to compete neutrally due to the ongoing doping scandal.