World Archery have confirmed the qualification procedure for the Minsk 2019 European Games, with the governing body revealing that compound competition will also feature at next year's event.

An Olympic-style recurve tournament was already set to feature on the programme, having formed part of the inaugural European Games in Baku back in 2015.

Confirmation has now been provided that compound action will also feature, making the European Games the third continental Games to add the discipline to the programme.

Compound archery was contested at the Incheon 2014 Asian Games, while it will also feature at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

"Compound's acceptance onto the programme of the European Games is yet more progress towards becoming more universally recognised," said Tom Dielen, World Archery secretary general.

"It will further enhance the status of the discipline for other multi-sport events."

World Archery have confirmed the number of athletes for the Games remains at 128, with 32 of those assigned to compound athletes shooting in individual and mixed team events, spilt equally between men and women.

Qualification for the European Games places will be split over two tournaments, with the first coming at the 2018 European Championships in Legnica, Poland.

Eight individual places for compound archery will be on offer at this tournament, while five will be granted at a final qualifying tournament in April 2019.

Two universality spots and a sole host country place will also be granted.

Olympic qualification will be on offer at next year's European Games ©Getty Images

The remaining 96 places will be used for recurve individual, mixed team and team competitions, with 48 given to men and women respectively.

A total of 15 recurve places will be awarded via the top three teams at the European Championships, with a further 16 distributed based on individual places.

The final qualifying tournament will offer six places via two teams and five individual places.

Three universality places will also be awarded, with the same figure being given to hosts Belarus.

The Games will act as a direct qualifier for Tokyo 2020 in recurve competition, with archery one of 10 sports confirmed to be offering a route to the Summer Olympics.

World Archery have said that each European Games individual and mixed team champion will secure spots to Tokyo 2020.

Minsk 2019 will take place from June 21 to 30 next year.