Italian swimmers claimed both of the top prizes at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Marathon World Cup leg which took place in Seychelles today.

Simone Ruffini, who won gold in the 25 kilometre event at the 2015 World Championships in the Russian city of Kazan, led the way in the men's 10km race thanks to a time of 1 hour 49min 41.90sec.

He was 4.40 seconds in front of Great Britain's Jack Burnell, who was infamously disqualified for two yellow cards at Rio 2016 when he was deemed to have had unnecessary contact with other swimmers.

Germany's Rob Frederik Muffles rounded off the podium with a time of 1:49.46.

World and Olympic champion Ferry Weertman of The Netherlands finished joint fourth with Italy's Andrea Manzi in a time of 1:49.46.

Arianna Bridi secured victory in the women's race ©Getty Images

The Italians also asserted their dominance in the women's 10km event thanks to Arianna Bridi, a double bronze medallist at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in the Hungarian capital Budapest last year.

She clinched victory in the African island nation in a time of 1:58.32.

Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil, a nine-time World Championship medallist and a pre-race favourite, was second thanks to a time of 1:58.32 whilst Bridi's compatriot Martina de Memme finished third in 1:58.33.

Olympic champion Sharon van Rouwendaal of The Netherlands finished sixth in 1:58.36.