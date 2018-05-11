Austrian Johann Pichler has been appointed as the new President of the Four Hills ski jumping tournament to replace the outgoing Michael Maurer.

The 62-year-old was chosen for the role by the Organising Committee during its annual spring meetings.

Pichler, a former judge and technical delegate for the International Ski Federation, is the head of the ski club in Bischofshofen, which hosts the last of the Four Hills events each year.

He served as head of the Organising Committee for the Bischofshofen leg of the prestigious annual event and is the first from the club to be selected as Four Hills President.

"It is of course a special honour for me to be the first from Bischofshofen in this office," said Pichler.

Johann Pichler is the first President of the Four Hills event to come from the Bischofshofen club ©FIS

The change in the position of President of the Four Hills tournament, held over the New Year period, is conducted on a rotational basis.

It alternates between German and Austrian partners after three to five-year terms.

German Maurer's term had come to an end after he served as President from 2015 to 2018.

Pichler is the seventh President of the event and the third Austrian to hold the position.

He received the golden eagle, the Four Hills trophy, from Maurer during a symbolic handover event.