Tickets for individual matches at this year's European Women's Handball Championship in France have officially been made available following the conclusion of the opening phase of sales.

Organisers revealed 20 per cent of available seats for the event, scheduled to run from November 29 to December 16 in five cities across the country, had been purchased during the first stage.

The opening phase, which launched in September, allowed spectators to buy packs of three or five matches.

Fans interested in attending the tournament can now purchase tickets for matches throughout the competition, including the final.

Around 30 per cent of seats for the final have already been bought, according to the Organising Committee.

Organisers have attempted to implement an "attractive" pricing policy, with tickets for group matches beginning at €5 (£4.40/$5.95), to entice people to watch matches at the event.

Defending champions Norway are among the first four confirmed participants at the tournament later this year ©EHF

A total of 65 per cent of tickets cost less than €8 (£7.04/$9.52), while there are four price categories at each venue.

Prices for the final range from €25 (£22/$29.76) to €150 (£132/$179).

The Organising Committee are hoping to sell 165,000 tickets for the tournament.

Finals will be held at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, while the Hall XXL in Nantes, Axone in Montbéliard, the Palais des Sports Jean Weille in Nancy and the Brest Arena will also host matches.

France, who qualified as hosts, Denmark, Montenegro and defending champions Norway are the first four countries to have booked their place at the event.

The qualification process remains ongoing, with the draw due to take place on June 12.