Team captain Shi Tingmao led an excellent Chinese display in the women's three metre springboard event on the final day of the last leg of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Diving World Series 2018 in the Russian city of Kazan.

The 26-year-old earned a points total of 374.35 to emerge triumphant at the Aquatics Palace, meaning she has now won every women's springboard competition of this year's World Series.

Her compatriot Han Wang made it a Chinese one-two thanks to a score of 355.05 with Canada's Jennifer Abel, a Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, rounding off the podium with a score of 338.55.

The Chinese success continued in the men's 10m platform event with Jian Yang coming out on top with a score of 581.60.

He was miles in front of Aleksandr Bondar of host nation Russia, who scored 533.80.

France's Benjamin Auffret collected bronze with a score of 499.80.

The Chinese domination stopped in the mixed synchronised event with Canada taking advantage thanks to an excellent performance from Abel and her partner Francois Imbeau Dulac, who secured gold with a score of 324.96.

British duo Tom Daley and Grace Reid claimed silver thanks to a points total of 317.70 with Tina Punzel and Lou Massenberg of Germany rounding off the podium on 306.00.