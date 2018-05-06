Vietnam booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Futsal Championship at the expense of Malaysia.

Malaysia headed into the match at the Bangkok Arena requiring a victory to secure progression from Group B, while Vietnam only needed a draw.

The Vietnamese team, who claimed victories in their first two games, took the lead after 16 minutes through Do Thi Nguyen in the Thai capital.

Nguyen Thi Thanh doubled their advantage to push Malaysia closer to elimination, although their hopes were briefly ignited when Zurain Kamarudin pulled a goal back.

Malaysia's prospects of progression were dashed when Trinh Nguyen Thanh struck again to seal a 3-1 victory, which ensured Vietnam advanced as group winners.

They were joined in the knock-out stage by Chinese Taipei, who earned a 6-1 win over Bangladesh to end as runners-up.

Hosts Thailand sealed top spot in Group A by ending Hong Kong's hopes of making the quarter-finals.

In front of a home crowd, Thailand eased to an 8-0 success.

They ended as the group winners on goal difference, with Indonesia securing second place with a 9-0 win over Macau.

Thailand are now set to face Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals, while Vietnam will take on Indonesia.

The line-up for the remaining two quarter-finals will be decided tomorrow.

China and Japan will clash to decide the winner of Group C, while holders Iran will hope to top Group D ahead of Uzbekistan.