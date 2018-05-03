Boxing remains under threat of expulsion from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic programme after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) warned that their concerns over the sport's governing body's governance, finances and sporting integrity all remain.

Boxing will, however, will remain on the programme for October's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

All referees and judges appearing there must be chosen by an independent panel, appointed by the International Boxing Federation (AIBA).

The IOC order AIBA to deliver a report on their progress or face expulsion from Tokyo 2020 after a catalogue of problems last year culminating in the resignation of former President C. K. Wu.

"This report shows some progress and shows goodwill but still lacks execution and, in some areas, still lacks substance," Bach said here today following the conclusion of a two-day Executive Board meeting.

"Our concerns on governance, financial and sporting integrity are continuing.

"We think that we now need to see action on the programmes and the plans.

"This is what we are requiring from AIBA.

"Therefore, we retain our right to exclude boxing from the programme of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"With regard to the Youth Olympic Games [in Buenos Aires], we decided to protect these young athletes who cannot be blamed for all the issues regarding AIBA, and to keep boxing on the programme.

But, under one condition, which means that we want to see the refereeing system - that means the appointments of judges and all the other judges - approved by an independent expertise."

Problems cited by Bach in February included Gafur Rakhimov, a Uzbek allegedly linked to organised crime by the US Treasury department, as Interim President.

The German also said they have not yet accepted AIBA's claim that no bouts at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro were affected by match-fixing.

Bach today appeared slightly less keen to criticise Rakhimov or consider the possibility of bout-fixing in Rio.

"This is not a personal matter, at least not only a personal matter," he responded when asked about Rakhimov, who last week filed a petition to the US Treasury urging them to stop linking him to organised crime.

"As I explained there are serious factual issues which must be addressed, which the AIBA Board has to take."

He did not challenge an AIBA ruling that there was no corruption and manipulation in the judging in Rio, but instead latched onto an admission that there were problems which deem an overhaul of the system necessary.

AIBA claim to be pleased that "positive changes made in the last months with regards to its governance were recognised by the IOC Executive Board".

"In line with our commitment to transparency, we look forward to sharing the submitted report with all of our members as soon as possible," added AIBA executive director, Tom VIrgets.

"This is a new AIBA and we are fully committed to putting into action the values of Boxing and the Olympic Movement.”