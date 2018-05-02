International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Prince Albert II has expressed his support for the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) by signing a worldwide petition campaign.

The five-time Winter Olympian and Head of State for Monaco, who leads the IOC's Sustainability and Legacy Commission, offered his backing during the Prince Albert II Cup taekwondo event held at the Stade Louis II Arena.

He was also given an overview and explanation of THF activities.

This has been billed by World Taekwondo as sending a "strong message to the global community that THF’s work is an initiative worth spreading".

Prince Albert's humanitarian work in sport also included his patronage of the international organisation, Peace and Sport.

Prince Albert pictured learning more about the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation ©World Taekwondo

This body signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the THF in 2016 to "join forces in using taekwondo as a fostering tool for peace and social development".

Officially established in April 2016, the THF now has active projects in refugee camps in Djibouti, France, Jordan, Nepal, Rwanda and Turkey.

A purpose-built Taekwondo Academy was recently opened in the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan.

The THF deploys coaches and equipment to refugee camps to teach young people taekwondo and use the sport as a vehicle for encouraging healthier living, understanding and peace.