Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov plans to take legal action in the United States courts against a Russian oligarch and five unnamed conspirators, it was revealed today.

Rodchenkov, former head of the Moscow Anti-doping Laboratory, has provided much of the evidence that has led to Russia becoming a pariah in world sport, including being banned from competing under their own flag at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in February.

Jim Walden of Walden Macht & Haran, lawyer for Rodchenkov, together with co-counsel Derek Borchardt of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler, are due to announce full details of the case at a press conference in New York City tomorrow at 10am.

A new statement from Rodchenkov is also due to be released at the press conference along with previously unpublished documents.

"Dr. Rodchenkov’s legal team will release a written statement explaining the various components of the new legal measures that defend him from Russia’s incessant misinformation campaign in the media, and threats of retaliation, intimidation and harassment by the Kremlin and its proxies," a statement published on behalf of Walden said tonight.

The name of the Russian oligarch Rodchenkov plans to take the action against has so far not been announced.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, owner of the National Basketball Association team Brooklyn Nets, was financially backing a lawsuit against Rodchenkov.

The lawsuit claims Rodchenkov defamed three now-retired female biathletes.

Prokhorov, 52, was President of the Russian Biathlon Federation in 2014 before and during the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

Olga Zaytseva is one of three Russian biathletes whose lawsuit in the United States against Grigory Rodchenkov is being helped funded by oligarch Michael Prokhorov ©YouTube

Rodchenkov linked the three athletes - Olga Zaytseva, Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina - to the state-controlled scheme conducted by Russia in 2014, and they were stripped of their silver medals from the relay by the International Olympic Committee.

They are each currently seeking $10 million (£7 million/€8 million) in damages.

Prokhorov, one of Russia's most influential businessmen, had promised last November he would help the athletes clear their names.

"If Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina decide to fight and defend their honour, I'm ready to provide any legal and financial support,” Prokhorov told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"We have a positive experience in this field.

"I am prepared to hire the best lawyers to defend the interests of our biathletes in any country of the world, where it will be most appropriate."

Last week Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on for international sports organisations to review their sanctions regarding athletes from the country after the publication of Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reasoned decisions against Alexander Legkov.

The decision against Legkov, one of 28 Russian athletes whose doping suspensions were overturned by CAS earlier this year, indicated that evidence provided by Rodchenkov was not enough to secure convictions.