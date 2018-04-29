Japan’s Kento Momota sealed victory at the Badminton Asia Championships after beating last year’s winner Chen Long in today's final in Chinese city Wuhan.

The former world number number two, who had a suspension for illegal gambling lifted by the Nippon Badminton Association in May 2017, triumphed 21-17, 21-13 against the home favourite at the Wuhan Sports Center Gymnasium.

It was Momota's first win over Chen, the Olympic gold medallist at Rio 2016, in their five meetings.

In the women’s singles final, top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei secured the defence of her title with a 21-19, 22-20 win over China’s Chen Yufei.

It was Chen's second defeat to Tai this year having lost in the semi-finals of last month’s All-England Open, an event which the Taiwanese went onto win.

"In the beginning of the game, I had too many faults," Tai, the world number two, was reported as saying by China's official press agency Xinhua.

"So I was trying to tell myself to calm down.

"Chen is always improving.

"In fact, she played more consistently than me today and gave me great pressure."

Hosts China experienced success in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles events with Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen winning the former and Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping coming out on top in the latter.

Top seeds Li and Liu beat Japan’s Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda 11-21, 21-10, 21-13.

Wang and Huang were seeded second but managed to defeat top-ranked Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia 21-17, 21-17.

In the women's doubles final, third-seeded Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota overcame second seeds Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi 21-18, 18-21, 21-15 in an all-Japanese final.

Spain’s Carolina Marín completed the defence of her women's singles title at the European Badminton Championships at the Carolina Marín Sports Pavilion in Huelva ©Getty Images

Action also concluded today at the European Badminton Championships being held at the Carolina Marín Sports Pavilion in Huelva.

Spain’s Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marín, who the event’s venue is named after, became the first women’s singles player to win four European Championships after beating Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-15, 21-7 in the final.

In the men's singles final, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen secured his second European title by defeating defending champion Rajiv Ouseph of England 21-8, 21-7.

A piece of history was written in the women’s doubles event as Bulgarian sisters Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva won their country's first-ever gold medal on the European stage.

The second seeds overcame France's Emilie Lefel and Anne Tran 21-12, 21-10 in the final.

The all-Danish men's doubles final saw third seeds Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Kim Astrup triumph after one of their opponents, Mads Pieler Kolding, had to withdraw with an injury before the second game.

Kolding was partnering Mads Conrad-Petersen.

The last match of the day was the mixed doubles final with defending champions Chris and Gabrielle Adcock, a husband and wife pairing from England, winning a thrilling match against Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen 21-18, 17-21, 21-18.



