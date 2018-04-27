The International University Sports Federation (FISU) have officially declared their headquarters on the University of Lausanne campus open.

FISU had already moved into their new headquarters, named the "Synathlon", in February, but today saw the official Opening Ceremony take place.

In his speech at today's ribbon-cutting ceremony, FISU President Oleg Matytsin highlighted the symbolism of the organisation moving to university grounds.

“The biggest compliment that we have for the Synathlon is a simple one, but it’s also a powerful one,” he said.

“It was only a very short time before we felt completely at home here.

“Home because FISU has university sport as our very essence.

“To look out the window and see students training and studying is a great motivation.

“Home because students, these leaders of tomorrow, are the reason why we exist.

"To come to work here is to share the optimism of students for a great future.”

FISU President Oleg Matytsin officially opened the headquarters in Lausanne ©FISU

University sport’s governing body share the building in the Olympic capital Lausanne, Switzerland, with the University of Lausanne’s sport science operations, ThinkSport, and the International Academy of Sciences and Sports Techniques (AISTS).

FISU occupy the entire fourth floor and half of the third floor of the building.

At today’s ceremony, which was attended by representatives of the local Vaud canton, FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond spoke about how the project had moved from the planning stage in 2010 to its opening today.

“It was certainly a bold gamble to unite all the organisations involved in sport and education under the Synathlon roof, but its one that’s already paying dividends,” he said.

“As part of this centre of excellence, FISU is even better suited to promote the concept of dual career.

“Students and employees here work and learn in an environment that is beneficial to elite athletes, to help them improve their sporting, intellectual and leadership prowess.

“Since FISU’s inception in 1949, we have banked on a society whose leaders have been positively influenced by an athletic career while also pursuing higher education.

“Today, we are in an even better position to help young people realise this ambition.”