The Cross Country Ski Federation of Russia are reportedly hoping to extend their work with German coach Markus Cramer until the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Cramer worked with the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) skiing team at the recent Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, leading them to three silver and five bronze medals, despite the team having a number of athletes missing after being implicated in the Russian state-sponsored doping scandal.

The OAR team was established after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) barred the Russian Olympic Committee from sending a team to Pyeongchang following the doping scandal.

The IOC, however, reinstated the ROC’s membership three days after the conclusion of the Games.

Alexander Bolshunov was one of three OAR cross-country skiing silver medal winners in Pyeongchang ©Getty Images

As reported by Russia’s official state news agency TASS, Cross Country Ski Federation of Russia President Yelena Vyalbe expressed her delight at Cramer’s contract extension.

"We have evaluated the work of foreign specialists as satisfactory," she said.

"We have no questions whatsoever either to Markus [Cramer] or servicemen, who did an outstanding job at the [2018] Olympics and throughout the season on the whole.

"This is why we wish that he would continue working with us for the period of the next Olympic cycle.

"We hope that the Russian Olympic Committee will support us regarding this programme."