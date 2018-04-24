Australia's Michael Matthews claimed the yellow jersey on the first day of the Tour de Romandie with victory in the time trial in Fribourg.

Riding for Team Sunweb, the 27-year-old, the 120th rider out of 133 to leave the start, recorded a time of 5min 33sec over the four kilometre course to clinch the victory and thus claimed the lead on day one of the International Cycling Union WorldTour event.

As reported by Velonews, following his win, Matthews said: "Yeah, [winning was] a little bit of a surprise.

"In the recon, I thought it was a little bit sketchy, but when I came in with high speed it was okay.

“I think I’ll just enjoy this win now.

"It’s my first win of the season it takes a bit of pressure off for the next days."

Australia's Michael Matthews has won three stages of the prestigious Tour de France in his career ©Getty Images

Switzerland's Tom Bohli, riding for BMC Racing Team finished second - just one second behind Matthews.

Slovenia's Primož Roglič, the recent winner of the overall title at the Tour of the Basque Country, was third for LottoNL-Jumbo on the same time.

Defending champion Richie Porte of Australia, a team-mate of Bohli on the BMC Racing Team, could only finish 18th - 14 seconds behind the winner.

The riders are due return to the French roads tomorrow as they tackle a hilly 166.6km ride from Fribourg to Delémont.

The race is scheduled to conclude in Geneva on Sunday (April 29).