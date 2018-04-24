Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra Cornejo has praised the progress of Lima 2019 in delivering infrastructure projects after inspecting the Athletes' Village as part of the build-up to the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

Vizcarra, who assumed office last month following the impeachment of previous President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, was joined on the inspection visit by Transport and Communications Minister Edmer Truijillo Mori.

The pair visited the Village, which will host approximately 10,000 athletes and officials during the Games.

Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus was also in attendance and updated the President and Minister on construction progress.

"Construction is fully underway and we will deliver the Pan American Village with its total of 1096 apartments," Vizcarra said.

"Works started at the end of December and by April we have already completed four towers.

"That is an average of one tower per month.

"Work is ahead of schedule and set to be completed ahead of time.

"Infrastructure will no longer be a problem.

"We now need to think about our performance.

"Let’s stop worrying about iron and cement and focus on our participation at the Games.

"We will review the other projects to confirm they are on schedule and ensure that the Games are under control, but the issue of infrastructure is already overcome.

"Now let's think about our athletes and their participation, which is the most important aspect."

Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus, right, guided President Martín Vizcarra Cornejo, left, around the Pan American Village as they inspected the progress so far ©Lima 2019

Vizcarra also highlighted how the Games can be used for social good.

"When Peru sets goals, it meets them," he said.

"We will fulfill our responsibility.

"The infrastructure will remain in place and we must make use of it by boosting sports participation.

"The Pan American and Parapan American Games are an opportunity to use sport as a tool to improve education.

"What I want from the Games is to provide a good service and the memory of a record-breaking medal haul for Peru.

"Let our participation be outstanding.

"We will work in coordination with the Ministry of Education on sports participation in schools, as well as promotion so that students increase their knowledge of the Games.

"We must take advantage of this event to relaunch sport at all levels.

"Sport improves the quality of life and that is important."

The Pan American Games are due take place from July 26 to August 11 next year with the Parapan American Games following from August 23 to September 1.