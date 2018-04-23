The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) have announced that Mats Årjes has been appointed as its new President.

Årjes, the President of the Swedish Ski Association, will be the seventh President of the SOC since its establishment in 1913 and will replace Hans Vestberg.

Vestberg, the former chief executive of telecommunications company Ericsson, decided to step down after two years in the role.

Vestberg's sporting background included a role as chairman of the Swedish Handball Association.

Mats Årjes will replace Hans Vestberg, pictured, as SOK President ©Getty Images

Årjes won a close contest to become the new SOK President, beating vice-president Per Palmström by 23 votes to 19.

Following his election, Årjes said: "I’m honored to be chosen and will work hard to continue to develop SOK."

The 51-year-old also stressed that bringing the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games to Sweden was his top priority.

The Swedish capital Stockholm has officially declared an interest in hosting the Games but it is still lacking local political support, despite positive rhetoric from Swedish sporting authorities.