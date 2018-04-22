There needs to be more promotion of this year's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang claims Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo ©Flickr

More promotion is needed to help ensure this year's Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang are a success, Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has told organisers. 

Jokowi reportedly expressed concern during a Cabinet meeting over a lack of promotion both locally and internationally for the Games, due to open on August 18 and last until September 2. 

"I want the issue to be addressed," he reportedly said during the meeting.

"Perhaps there should be a routine marketing campaign of the Asian Games every two weeks for local and international media."

Indonesian President Joko
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has called for more promotion of this year's Asian Games both locally and internationally and organisers have promised to come up with a new plan ©OQH Ads

Erick Thohir, the chairman of Jakarta Palembang 2018, promised he would devise a new strategy to ensure the Games were promoted properly.  

He plans to present his new proposal to Jokowi later this week. 

"The President wants the promotion to be improved and not only involve the committee, but also regional administrations and various Ministries, so that the public can be gripped by Asian Games fever," he told the Jakarta Post. 

The 2018 Asian Games is being hosted in both Jakarta and Palembang ©OQH Ads
The 2018 Asian Games is being hosted in both Jakarta and Palembang ©OQH Ads

Thohir revealed that Rp 6.6 trillion (£342 million/$479 million/€390 million) had been allocated for the Games but 90 per cent of that had been spent on ensuring Indonesia was ready to host the event for the first time since 1962. 

Jakarta Palembang were only awarded the Asian Games in July 2014 following the withdrawal of Hanoi in Vietnam for financial reasons.

More than 10,000 athletes from 45 countries are expected to compete in 462 events in 40 sports.