Czech Biathlon Association President Jiří Hamza has claimed the door remains open for two-time world champion Gabriela Koukalová to return to the sport one day, despite the athlete criticising her team-mates in her controversial autobiography.

The 28-year-old, who missed the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang through injury, revealed her problems with her health and some of the other members of the Czech team in the book, entitled Different.

In the autobiography, published this month and which has caused a storm in the Czech Republic, Koukalová openly details her conflict with Veronika Vítková and coach Ondrej Rybář.

The book includes details of private conversations Koukalová had with her team-mates and coaching staff which, she claims, supports her theory that she was hated within the setup.

Hamza told Czech radio the issue did not necessarily mean she would never be able to represent the country again, however.

The double Olympic silver medallist, a world champion in 2015 and 2017, also reveals how she struggled with an eating disorder during her career.

Double Olympic medallist and two-time world champion Gabriela Koukalová had already confirmed she would miss the 2018-2019 season but her whole future is in doubt after publication of a controversial autobiography ©Getty Images

She revealed she suffered from anorexia and bulimian and has now focused her attention on helping those with similar problems after she confirmed earlier this month that she would not participate in the 2018-2019 season.

Her decision fuelled speculation she might retire but she has not ruled out a return to competition in the future.

Rybář admitted he was disappointed to see private discussions he had with Koukalová in the book and conceded the release of the autobiography had made the situation "complicated".

"This situation now is not helping," he said.

"However, as I said before, if she is healthy and will have the pleasure of racing, she can talk about it."