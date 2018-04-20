An "extensive" review of the governance structure of the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) will be launched by the body in an attempt to strengthen its position as a "world leading sports organisation", it has been announced.

A working group, led by IPC vice-president Duane Kale, will conduct the first review of its kind since 2004.

The panel will begin their assessment of the governance of the IPC in May with a view to presenting the proposed framework at the Membership Gathering in Madrid later this year.

It includes officials from all regions, as well as athlete and sport representatives, and will be led by New Zealand-based sports lawyer Maria Clarke, who has worked extensively with the International Association of Athletics Federations.

IPC President Andrew Parsons insisted the governance structure of the worldwide governing body was "not broken" but they felt the review was necessary owing to the growth of the Paralympic Movement.

"When I was elected IPC President, I committed to make the IPC an organisation for all and to fully unlock the potential of the Paralympic Movement," the Brazilian, elected as the replacement for Sir Philip Craven in September of last year, said.

"In order to achieve this it is vital the IPC has in place the best and most up-to-date sports governance structures so that it is well positioned for further development and growth in the years ahead.

"We are fortunate that we start this review from a position of strength."

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said the review was not commissioned because the governance structure of the organisation was broken ©Getty Images

Parsons added: "The current IPC governance structures are far from broken, but since the last governance review in 2004 the IPC and Paralympic Movement have grown beyond all recognition.

"With tremendous growth, comes greater responsibility, interest and scrutiny.

"Therefore, we must ensure that the IPC is an organisation with best practice and robust governance at its core."

New Zealand's Kale added the review would ""go beyond matters of structures, integrity and ethical standards to include other good governance principles such as openness and accountability".

"We have a responsibility to the IPC membership and all the Para athletes that we serve to strengthen the IPC’s position as a strong and highly respected world leading sports organisation," he added.

"To conduct this review we have assembled a very strong working group that will provide input from all areas of the Paralympic Movement.

"I am particularly happy to have secured the support and services of Maria Clarke, as she boasts extensive experience in this area, having previously advised many other International Federations on governance and integrity reform."