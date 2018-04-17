Spain’s Alejandro Valverde will seek a fifth consecutive victory in La Fleche Wallone, and a sixth overall, as the one-day cycling classic stages its 82nd edition tomorrow.

Traditionally the first of the two Belgian Ardennes Classics, this midweek race - which forms the 17th of 37 within this year’s International Cycling Union (UCI) WorldTour - has finished on the final climb of the Mur de Huy since 1984, making it ideal territory for elite uphill specialists.

It is a format that has demonstrably suited Valverde in recent years, and he will set out on from Seraing on the 198.5 kilometres course confident of extending his winning run.

No one could match Alejandro Valverde once again in last year's running of La Fleche Wallone - will it be different tomorrow? ©Getty Images

The 37-year-old Spaniard has been in excellent form so far this season, and finished fifth in the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday (April 15), although he has yet to win a one-day Tour race this season.

On Sunday the Movistar main man was closely shadowed by 25-year-old French rider Julian Alaphilippe, of Quick Step Floors, who could be one of his closest challengers once again.

Alaphillipe also has affinity with this race in Belgium’s French-speaking Wallonia region, having finished second in 2015 and 2016.

Irish rider Dan Martin, of UAE Team Emirates, also looks like a serious contender having earned four top-five results in this race.

"We've just got to hope Valverde's getting slow," Martin said this week.

Other contenders include Quick Step’s 2011 winner Philippe Gilbert and the Team Sky pair of Michal Kwiatkowski and Sergio Henao.

Vincenzo Nibali, Roman Bardet, Simon Yates and Warren Barguil are also expected to be in the hunt.

