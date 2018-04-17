The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has invited its main stakeholders to voice their opinion on the future development of the organisation and the sport as part of its "New Foundation Plan".

Stakeholders to be surveyed include AIBA Executive Committee members, AIBA Commissions members, AIBA staff and all AIBA’s 203 National Federations.

The survey results will serve as the basis for the New Foundation Plan, whose main objective is to build a solid base for the future development of the organisation.

The Plan’s recommendations is due to be discussed during the AIBA Executive Committee meeting in July.

"As we entered a new era after the Extraordinary Congress, aiming to improve in many areas, we have a vision of a more prosperous AIBA that will benefit all our stakeholders," AIBA's Interim President Gafur Rahimov, who features on the delegate list for SportAccord Summit here, said.

"It is, therefore, vital to involve our main stakeholders in the reshaping process of our organisation to make sure it reflects their opinions as accurately as possible."

Tom Virgets, AIBA’s executive director, added: "Involving all of AIBA’s main stakeholders is a big step towards more transparency and a better governance of our organisation.

"We believe that, by doing so, we will not only get valuable knowledge for the successful development of Olympic boxing worldwide but we will also send the signal that we are making considerable positive changes in the way AIBA functions."

The invitation to fill in the online questionnaire was sent out to AIBA stakeholders last week.

The online survey will close on April 29 and will be followed by a round of individual interviews and focus groups.

Rakhimov claimed last week that the organisation is committed to ensuring the highest standards of integrity following a series of recent measures introduced.

The Uzbek, allegedly linked to organised crime, was appointed as Interim President in January following the departure of Taiwan's C K Wu.

AIBA launched a programme last month aimed at boosting the diversity of boxing ©Getty Images

He highlighted recent steps to improve anti-doping and diversity within the sport as it battles to keep its place on the Olympic programme.

Last month, AIBA unveiled a diversity in boxing programme which they claimed will be used to help National Federations access various initiatives in the coming years.

The focus will be placed on developing youth and women's boxing initiatives.

The latter is significant, with AIBA claiming that they will significantly increase the number of female boxers competing, having come under pressure from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to achieve greater gender equality.

The governing body’s assertions came after the IOC removed two weight categories from the men's competition to make way for two women's at Tokyo 2020.

Despite AIBA protestations, the IOC maintained that its decision was final.

The diversity in boxing programme, perhaps, could be viewed as an attempt by AIBA to satisfy the IOC.

AIBA also announced Global Association of International Sports Federations’ Doping-Free Sport Unit (DFSU) would take control of their anti-doping programme.

Under the terms of the agreement, DFSU will assume the responsibility for testing at AIBA and their team-based World Series of Boxing.

This will include both in and out-of-competition testing.

Their registered testing pool and whereabouts management will also be run by DFSU, as well as other administrative services surrounding anti-doping.

Concerns have previously been raised about the strength of the anti-doping programme run by AIBA.