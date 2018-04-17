The Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport (AIMS) have revealed that the International Soft Tennis Federation (ISTF) have failed to pay their membership fees to the organisation for the last two years.

The revelation was made at today’s AIMS General Meeting taking place at the SportAccord Summit here.

AIMS treasurer Kei Izawa, also chairman of the International Aikido Federation, told insidethegames that the ISTF, who were not present at today’s meeting, did not send any acknowledgment of the invoices sent to them.

Izawa also confirmed that the ITSF did not pay their fees for the year 2016, which were instead paid by the Japan Soft Tennis Association (JSTA).

However, despite the ITSF missing two years worth of payments, the AIMS Executive Board claim they are not concerned by the situation.

Both the AIMS Executive Board and its International Federations they are not concerned by the lack of payments from the International Soft Tennis Federation ©AIMS

"Unity is a key word," Izawa said.

"There is no panic.

"I am not criticising or threatening the Federation [ISTF].

"I am just wondering what is happening with them.

"We will take some actions to see if they want to continue being with us but at this stage there is no decision."

International Federations under the AIMS umbrella also seem unconcerned.

Representatives from several governing bodies told insidethegames that there was no cause for alarm, with one even saying that International Federations in AIMS want to help each other, rather than have arguments.

There is some doubt, however, about whether the ISTF are still an active body as they have only posted one story on their official website since they had their Executive Committee meeting in the South Korean capital Seoul in October 2016.

Insidethegames has contacted the ISTF for a comment.