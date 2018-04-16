Morocco 2026 President Moulay Hafid Elalamy has pledged to show world football's governing body an "innovative and compact" concept when the five-member FIFA Evaluation Task Force inspects the country's bid for the World Cup this week.

The evaluation panel are due to conduct a three-day visit to Morocco, which begins tomorrow and concludes on Thursday (April 19).

The FIFA Task Force, which has the power to eliminated either the Moroccan or joint North American bid for the 2026 tournament before the vote at the Congress in Moscow in June if either fails to meet their requirements, will inspect stadiums, training venues and other facilities during their trip.

They are due to visit Marrakech, Agadir, Tangier and Casablanca.

The visit of the Evaluation Task Force comes after Morocco 2026 openly criticised FIFA, claiming the organisation had changed the scoring system just 24 hours before they officially submitted their attempt.

The changes to the scoring system see infrastructure, including stadia and hotels, account for 70 per cent of the initial score given to a bid before it can qualify to enter the ballot.

The new scoring system puts Morocco at a disadvantage, it is claimed, and has been viewed by some in the country as a ploy to throw them out of the race in favour of their sole rival, a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) President Fouzi Lekjaa outlined his concerns regarding the process in a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"Morocco is ready to welcome the FIFA Task Force to our land of football," said Elalamy.

"After considerable work done by the driving forces of the Kingdom to submit Morocco’s outstanding bid book to FIFA last month, Morocco is ready to present its achievements and ability to honour its commitments to the FIFA Task Force.

“Morocco is offering FIFA and the global football family an innovative and compact concept to ensure operational efficiency, outstanding profitability and a lasting legacy in Morocco and Africa.

"The World Cup in Morocco would not only be a source of pride but also a great catalyst for development.

"Throughout the week the Bid Committee teams will strive to convey the vision of a humble, passionate, determined bid, but above all a professional and solid one."

Russia, France and South Africa are among the countries to have pledged their support for the Moroccan bid.

Every FIFA Member Association, aside from the bidding countries, will be able to cast their vote at the Congress on June 13.

The FIFA Evaluation Task Force recently concluded an inspection of the United 2026 bid, where they visited Mexico City, Atlanta, Toronto, New York and New Jersey.