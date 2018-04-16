The official sports programme for the 2021 World Games in Birmingham has been revealed during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International World Games Association (IWGA) here at SportAccord Summit.

A total of 30 official sports will be showcased at the multi-sport event, which is due to be held from July 15 to 25.

Some of the sports were on the official programme of the first edition of the World Games in Santa Clara in 1981.

For bowling, finswimming, gymnastics, karate, powerlifting, racquetball, roller sports, softball, tug of war and water ski, the 11th edition of the World Games will be their 40th anniversary at the event.

Also on the Birmingham 2021 programme are dance sport, ju-jitsu, kickboxing, muay thai, sumo wrestling, canoeing, fistball, floorball, handball, korfball, lacrosse, squash, archery, billiards, boules sports, air sports, flying disc, lifesaving, orienteering and sport climbing.

Racquetball and softball will return to the programme having last featured as an official sport in 2013 and 1985 respectively.

"I'm sure this programme will be attractive for spectators, both on site and on screen," IWGA President José Perurena, who was re-elected unopposed to his position here today, said.

"It strikes a good balance between team and individual sports, and demands widely varying skills such as strength, precision, control, artistry, endurance, courage and agility.

"We took account of all the reports on last year's Wrocław Games and the performance of our various federations.

"Now we have to fine tune the specific events in association with our federations.

"We're all set for great Games in Birmingham 2021."

The Birmingham 2021 sports programme was revealed during the IWGA AGM, where IWGA President José Perurena was re-elected unopposed ©Getty Images

One of the sports not on the list is fitness and bodybuilding.

International Fitness and Bodybuilding President Rafael Santonja expressed his objection to the choice of sports at the IWGA AGM.

"This is not so inspirational or in line with the contract to work together as a team or in the spirit of solidarity," he said.

Bodybuilding was part of all World Games until 2009, the year in which fitness events were added.

After violations against the anti-doping rules at the 2009 edition in Taiwanese city Kaohsiung, the IWGA decided to suspend the sport from participating in the 2013 World Games and subsequent editions.

It was also revealed today that wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, lacrosse and duathlon are all under consideration for the Birmingham 2021 invitational sports programme.

World Rowing executive director Matt Smith asked for clarification on the selection of the sports on the invitational programme, claiming it has not been communicated properly.

IWGA chief executive Joachim Gossow reiterated that it is not a closed process as of yet and that there is still potential for other sports to stake a claim.

Indoor rowing was one of four sports selected for Wrocław 2017 invitational programme.

The World Games is a multi-sport event staged every four years by the IWGA under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee.

A total of 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries are due to compete at Birmingham 2021, which will mark the first time the World Games return to the United States since 1981.