Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal beat compatriot and favourite PV Sindhu to seal the women's singles title as perennial Olympic medallist Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia fought back from a game down to overcome world number one Srikanth Kidambi in the men's final at Gold Coast 2018.

Nehwal returned to the top of the singles podium for the first time since 2010 with a 21-18, 23-21 triumph over the top seed at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

Lee, a three-time Olympic silver medallist who was competing in his last Commonwealth Games, launched a rousing comeback in the men's singles final, edging India's Kidambi 19-21, 21-14, 21-14 in a thrilling contest.

England enjoyed a successful ending to the badminton programme at Gold Coast 2018 as they won both the mixed doubles and men's doubles events.

The husband-and-wife pairing of Chris and Gabby Adcock also had to come from behind as they retained their mixed doubles crown with a 19-21, 21-17, 21-16 win over team-mates Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith.

Ellis bounced back from the defeat as he partnered Chris Landgridge to the men's doubles gold.

The English duo, bronze medallists at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, beat Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India 21-13, 21-16.

Malaysia also finished the day with two golds as Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo comfortably dispatched Lauren Smith and Sarah Waler 21-12, 21-12 in the women's doubles final.

Lee Chong Wei marked his swansong with gold in the men's singles event ©Getty Images

Lee marked his Commonwealth Games swansong in style and admitted his victory today was one of the best moments of his career.

The 28-year-old also topped the podium in the singles event at Melbourne 2006 before defending his crown in New Delhi four years later.

"This is one of my most memorable achievements because this will be my last Commonwealth Games," said Lee.

"I know how important this gold medal is for Malaysia.

"I won this for the whole Malaysian badminton team."

Nehwal's victory saw her claim a second title of the Games here as she was a key member of the Indian squad which clinched the mixed team title earlier this week.

The 28-year-old, a household name back in India who has over 7.5 million followers on Twitter, won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics but came into the final as the outsider after Sindhu claimed silver at Rio 2016.

"I really put it with my Olympic medal and my world number one ranking," she said.

"It's a very emotional moment.

"I've been waiting for that one great victory after the disappointing loss in Rio 2016 where I had to retire because of my injury and had to go through surgery."