Hosts Australia won their first squash medal of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games after cousins Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley defeated India’s Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal in the mixed doubles final at Oxenford Studios today.

The pair, who grew up together in Yamba, New South Wales, started strongly by winning the first game 11-8.

Pallikal Karthik and her brother-in-law Ghosal fought back in the second to lead 7-6, but a string of controversial calls swung the momentum back in their opponents' favour as Urquhart and Pilley prevailed 11-10 in a sudden-death match point.

Victory secured Pilley’s third Commonwealth Games gold medal, adding to his mixed doubles title with Kasey Brown at New Delhi 2010 and men’s doubles crown with David Palmer at Glasgow 2014.

For Urquhart, it is her first Commonwealth Games gold medal after winning bronze with Brown at New Delhi 2010.

"All my dreams have come true at once," she said.

"Cameron has a whole bag of medals but this is my first gold and our first as a partnership."

Cameron Pilley now has three Commonwealth Games gold medals to his name ©Getty Images

Silver medallists Pallikal Karthik and Ghosal were disappointed with the result and lamented the three consecutive calls at 7-6 that went against them.

"There were some shocking decisions in the second [game] which turned the match around," Pallikal Karthik said.

"It's very hard for us to say anything because the second game should have been ours.

"It's very harsh because we don't have that many doubles tournaments.

"At a crucial stage, they can't make such big mistakes.

"But we take what we get and we can be proud of what we've achieved."

Number one seeds Joelle King and Paul Coll of New Zealand won the mixed doubles bronze medal match with an 11-6, 11-6 win over England’s Alison Waters and Daryl Selby.

Squash action at Gold Coast 2018 is due to conclude tomorrow with the men’s and women’s doubles finals.