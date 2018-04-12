Martina Lindsay Veloso claimed both her and her country’s Singapore's second gold medal of Gold Coast 2018 after winning the women's 50 metres rifle prone event with a Commonwealth Games record total.

The 18-year-old, who also posted a Games record en route to victory in the women’s 10m air rifle event on Monday (April 9), triumphed with 621.0 points at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

It bettered the previous record mark of 620.7 points set by New Zealand’s Sally Johnston at Glasgow 2014.

India's Tejaswini Sawant secured the silver medal with 618.9 points.

Scotland’s Seonaid McIntosh took the bronze with 618.1 points.

More follows