Olympic gold medallist Jack Laugher of England retained his Commonwealth Games one metre springboard title as expected but revealed that the colour scheme of the pool had caused him problems.

Australian James Connor won silver and there was a poignant bronze medal for James Heatly of Scotland at Gold Coast 2018 here today.

‘’It has been very difficult especially with training and stuff, everything is blue," said Laugher, who won the three metre springboard synchronised title with Chris Mears at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"You start sessions in light and end in darkness, when you turn up it is like a different pool every day so it is really hard to get settled in.

"Everyone’s in the same boat at the end of the day.

"We had a big team meeting about it and we knuckled down."

Heatly's grandfather, the late Sir Peter Heatly, won the last of his three Commonwealth Games titles exactly 60 years ago and was also a long time chairman of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

‘’These are the first Games that he has not been involved with so this is incredible," said Heatly.

"I am overwhelmed.

"I am the first Scotsman to win a medal in diving since him.’’

Australia's Esther Qin and Georgia Sheehan won the three metre synchronised springboard final ©Getty Images

Malaysia’s Cheong Jun Hoong and Pandelela Rinong took gold in the women’s 10m synchronised platform.

The formidable duo led from start to finish and increased their scores with every round but did not relax.

‘’We were just focused on our last dive and just concentrated like we were doing in training," said Rinong.

Canada’s Meaghan Benefeito, who carried her country's flag at the Opening Ceremony, added silver to her Glasgow gold with Caeli McKay on 312.12.

The other Malaysian pair Leong Mun Yee and Nur Dhabitah Sabri staged a late run and pipped Australia’s Teju Williamson and Melissa Wu for their second bronze of the day on 306.16.

In the three metre synchronised springboard final, Australia's Esther Qin and Georgia Sheehan had made a similar charge from a low of sixth out of seven after the first four dives to snatch gold from England’s Alicia Blagg and Katherine Torrance.

Qin and Sheehan defended their crown as they scored 284.10, beating the score of 276.90 posted by the English duo.

Leong and Nur hung onto bronze on 264.90.

Diving events at Gold Coast 2018 continue tomorrow.