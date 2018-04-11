Eight Cameroonian athletes who have participated at the Commonwealth Games here have gone missing as reports surfaced that competitors from four other African nations have also absconded.

Cameroon Chef de Mission Victor Agbor Nso confirmed the eight athletes, including three weightlifters and five boxers, had disappeared from the Gold Coast 2018 Athletes' Village.

It had initially been suggested that five of the 24-strong Cameroonian team had gone missing.

According to reports, athletes from Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Uganda and Ghana have also vanished.

Sierra Leone's Ernest Jombla and Yusif Mansaray failed to show for their squash match this morning.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg said they were aware a Rwandan athlete, two Ugandans and potentially one Ghanaian are missing in action.

Officials with the Cameroon team have said they are "disappointed" and admitted the eight athletesare not likely to return.

A formal complaint has been made to the Australian police but the Border Force are no longer monitoring the situation.

Weightlifter Olivier Matam and boxers Ndzie Tchoyi and Simplice Fotsala have not been found since they failed to take part in their respective competitions this week.

Aka Angeline Filji and Mikoumba Petit David, both weightlifters, and three boxers - Fokou Arsene, Christelle Ndiang and Yombo Ulrich - have also gone missing.

In a statement, Nso confirmed the eight athletes, all of whom attended a pre-Games in Warwick, had left in "three waves" during the Games.

The first three left on April 8, before two more followed the next day.

Last night, a further three athletes left their rooms, the statement said.

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive David Grevemberg said they had not currently breached any visa rules.

Grevemberg warned, however, that they would take the matter "very seriously" if they were found to have broken the regulations.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had issued a warning to athletes in the lead-up to the Games not to overstay the visas they were issued to compete.

Dutton sought to remind athletes that there were "penalties for those who do the wrong thing".

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie urged the athletes to "stay within the law" and not stay in Australia beyond the expiry of their visas.

"We would appreciate them sticking within the law, enjoying themselves, but sticking within the law," Beattie said.

"If they are thinking of doing anything other, I would encourage them not to do it."

It has since been confirmed that the other members of the delegation for the Games who have already competed here had flown back to Cameroon as a group.

"We are disappointed to hear that a total of eight athletes from the Cameroonian team left the Athletes’ Village without notice," the CGF said in a statement.

"While the athletes are free to travel within Australia, we share the concern of the Cameroon Commonwealth Games Association of the safety, welfare and whereabouts of the athletes."

The development echoes a similar situation involving the Cameroon team at the 2012 Olympics in London, where seven athletes from the African nation went missing.

Five boxers, a swimmer and football player absconded from the Athletes' Village at the Games.

They were reported to be staying in Europe for economic reasons rather than returning home.

Ugandan athletes were also warned against vanishing during Gold Coast 2018 in the lead-up to the event.

Two Ugandan rugby sevens players, Benon Kizza and Philip Pariyo, went missing after Glasgow 2014.

They were reportedly seen working at a car wash in Cumbernauld, a town 14 miles to the north-east of Glasgow, but were later found living at a hostel for asylum seekers in Cardiff.