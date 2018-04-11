This year's Drake Relays, one of the most famous events on the athletics calendar in the United States, will feature four Paralympic events, it has been announced.

It will be the most events featuring Paralympic athletes since 2012 and is part of a partnership between Drake Relays presented by Hy-Vee and U.S Paralympic.

The 109th Drake Relays presented by Hy-Vee will include four Paralympic events, with the women’s wheelchair 100 and 400 metres, and the men’s ambulatory 100m and 200m taking place on April 27 and 28 in Des Moines in Iowa.

"We are thrilled about the inclusion of additional Paralympic events at the Drake Relays," Cathrine Erickson, director of U.S. Paralympics Track & Field, said.

"The Drake Relays continues to show commitment to the growth of the Paralympic Movement and it will be an incredible opportunity to showcase our athletes and program at such a renowned meet."

Athletes taking part are set to include Paralympic champion David Brown and guide Jerome Avery, who will be returning to Drake Relays for the third year.

Brown and Avery won their first Paralympic medals with gold and silver at the n the T11 100m and 200m respectively at Rio 2016.

"We’re excited to welcome U.S Paralympics and their world-class athletes back to the Blue Oval," said Blake Boldon, director of the Drake Relays.

"Paralympic athletes have established a rich legacy at the Drake Relays presented by Hy-Vee with their tremendous and inspiring performances that have been met with robust adoration from our fans.

"We’re thrilled to expand our schedule of Paralympic events to include a women’s 400 metres and men’s 100 metres for the first time as Team USA prepares for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo."

Paralympic events at Drake Relays are due to start with the men’s 100m on Friday April 27, followed by the women’s 100m that evening.

Competition is due to continue the following with the women’s 400 and conclude that afternoon with the men’s 200.

