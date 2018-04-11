Australia’s Daniel Repacholi delivered a fine performance to claim the men’s 50 metres pistol gold at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane.

The Australia had triumphed in the 10m competition four years ago in Glasgow but was hoping to deliver home success in the 50m event.

An uncertain start left him in fifth place after the first stage of competition.

Repacholi begun climbing up the standings as the elimination phase got underway, topping the standings four shots later.

With only a 0.1 point lead over Bangladesh’s Shakil Ahmed and India’s Om Mitharval, Repacholi had little room for error.

He would continue to outperform his rivals in the closing stages of competition to pull away from the field, winning gold with a tally of 227.2 points.

in the end, Repacholi enjoyed a comfortable winning margin of 6.7 points over Ahmed, who secured Bangladesh’s second silver medal of Gold Coast 2018 in the shooting range.

It made up for the disappointment of missing out on a medal in the 10m event, where he ended fourth.

"I was shooting great, I shot a really, really good final, it was good to beat everyone else," Repacholi said after clinching a third Commonwealth Games gold.

"The score into the lead-up was a bit down, but it was good enough to be in there so that was all I had to beat.

"A lot of redemption after missing out in the 10m air pistol, but we did well with my teammate getting a silver, so it was great and now we have a gold in this one."

David McMath triumphed in the men's double trap competition ©Getty Images

Ahmed’s medal ensured Bangladesh of their largest medal haul since Auckland 1990 when the country, whose eight Commonwealth Games medals have all come in shooting, clinched a gold and bronze.

Bronze was claimed by Mitharval, eliminated in third place on a score of 201.1 points.

Scotland's David McMath triumphed in the men's double trap final, with the 21-year-old underlining his potential in the event.

He achieved a winning total of 74 in the final to secure the gold.

There was a silver medal for Tim Kneale, who upgraded from the bronze he won eight years ago at Delhi 2010.

The fourth place finisher at the Rio 2016 Olympics was able to secure the Isle of Man's first medal of Gold Coast 2018 by scoring 70.

India's Ankur Mittal rounded off the medal places by ending with 53 targets hit.

The women's title was decided on a shoot-off, with India's Shreyasi Singh and Australia's Emma Cox both hitting 96 targets.

Singh would hit a further two targets in the shoot-off to take gold, with Cox only managing one.

Bronze was claimed by Scotland's Lind Pearson on a score of 87, before announcing her retirement from the sport.

"Probably at my age, 54, I'm going to retire from Olympic disciplines, so I think this will be it for me.

"Especially with Birmingham, there is no shooting at Birmingham.

"This will be it for me."