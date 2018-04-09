The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has set a date of May 17 to elect a new President in place of the suspended Angel Maria Villar, who was arrested last July over corruption charges.

The Federation’s Management Committee met in the City of Soccer at Las Rozas in the presence of two FIFA observers to set a date for the next General Assembly at which the high profile election will take place.

Villar, a former vice-president of FIFA and UEFA, resigned from both posts following his arrest in July, when prosecutors called on a Madrid judge to jail him and his son Gorka.

As part of a fraud probe launched in 2016 they face charges including falsifying documents, misappropriation of funds, collusion and administrative breaches linked to skimming profits from international friendly games.

Former Spanish FA President Angel Maria Villar, who was obliged to step down last July in the wake of corruption charges, will be succeeded by a new incumbent at an election set for May 17 ©Getty Images

Investigators were also probing whether national federation funds had been used to bribe regional officials to vote for Villar at RFEF elections for President, according to Spanish media reports.

Villar, 67, had headed the Spanish Federation since 1988.

Under his Presidency, Spain became one of the dominant forces in world football, winning two European championships and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

But his critics said his period in charge was marked by ethical issues and an autocratic management style.