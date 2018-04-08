Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts has tragically died following a crash at today's Paris-Roubaix.

The 23-year-old, who rides for Verandas Willems-Crelan, suffered a cardiac arrest after being involved in a pile-up on the second of the race's 29 famed cobbled sections.

He was airlifted to hospital in Lille where he later died.

"It is with unimaginable sadness that we have to communicate the passing of our rider and friend Michael Goolaearts," a statement posted on the Verandas Willems-Crelan Twitter page said.

"He passed away Sunday evening in Lille hospital in the presence of his family members and loved ones, who we keep in our thoughts.

"He died of cardiac arrest, all medical assistance was to no avail.

"For now there will be no further communication as we want to give his close ones time to deal with this terrible loss.

"We thank you in advance for respecting the privacy of his relatives."

Goolaerts previously represented the Lotto–Soudal team.

The race, part of the International Cycling Union World Tour, was won by Slovakia's Peter Sagan with the result now immaterial.

Peter Sagan pushes on ahead of Switzerland's Silvan Dillier en-route to his first Paris-Roubaix title ©Getty Images

He had made six previous attempts to win the 257 kilometres race, regarded as one of the toughest one-day tests on the calendar, with a best result of sixth in 2014.

Today he made his main attack 54km from the finish.

In sunny and warm conditions in northern France, the triple world champion, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, broke clear of the main pack in pursuit of the three riders who remained from the group of nine that had taken an early lead with 200km remaining.

Two of the trio - Sven Erik Bystrom and Jelle Wallays - dropped away, leaving Switzerland's Silvan Dillier, riding for Ag2R-La Mondiale, to contest the title.

The pair exited the final major cobble section of the Carrefour de l’Arbre with 15km remaining with a minute's lead.

Swiss national champion Diller led Sagan into the velodrome but the latter used his superior kick to win only his second of cycling's five Monuments - two years after his triumph at the 2016 Tour of Flanders.

Sagan thus became the first rider since Bernard Hinault in 1981 to win the Queen of the Classics in the rainbow jersey of a world champion.

British Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas was forced to abandon the race after crashing on the first section of cobbles.

Team-mate Luke Rowe later withdrew after being caught up in a crash involving Tony Martin and Alexander Kristoff with 48km to go.