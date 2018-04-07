Sathish Kumar Sivalingam successfully defended his men’s 77 kilograms weightlifting title here today to secure India’s third Commonwealth Games gold medal in the sport at Gold Coast 2018.

The 25-year-old recorded a total of 317kg after managing 144kg in the snatch and 173kg in the clean and jerk.

He triumphed despite continuing to suffer from injured thighs, which he incurred at the Indian National Championships in January.

"I didn't expect to win the gold medal so I'm feeling very happy," Sivalingam said.

"I did not do a lot of training in these past three months because of my injuries.

"But I am secure in myself that I did this and I am very happy."

Sivalingam follows in the footsteps of Chanu Saikhom Mirabai and Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham, the women’s 48kg and 53kg champions respectively, in winning weightlifting gold for India here.

England's Jack Oliver won the snatch but ended up in the silver medal position ©Getty Images

England’s Jack Oliver held a one kilogram lead over Sivalingam going into the clean and jerk but had to settle for the silver medal with a total of 312kg.

Oliver managed 145kg in the snatch and 167kg in the clean and jerk.

Rounding out the podium was Francois Etoundi, a Cameroonian-born Australian, with 305kg.

The Australian's total was made up of 136kg in the snatch and 169kg in the clean and jerk.

Kiribati’s Taretiita Tabaroua had the opportunity to beat Etound to the bronze medal but failed with his three clean and jerk attempts at 176kg.

With victory already sealed, Sivalingam forfeited his final clean and jerk lift to end the competition.

More follows