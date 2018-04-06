Kyle Chalmers capped a triumphant return from heart surgery to win an all-star men's 200 metres freestyle title with a superb last burst on an evening of Australian domination here at Gold Coast 2018.

Chalmers was moving up in distance from his favoured 100m event - where he is Olympic champion - and finished in front of fellow Australian Mack Horton, who was moving down from the 400m distance at which he earned the host nation's first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games yesterday.

Both men were out of the medal positions at halfway as South Africa's Chad le Clos, still on the high of receiving his 50m butterfly gold medal moments earlier, powered in front ahead of England's James Guy and Scotland's Duncan Scott.

Chalmers then made his move as he powered further clear with virtually every stroke in the final length.

He touched first in 1min 45.56sec to raise hopes of becoming the first man to complete the 100 and 200m Olympic double at Tokyo 2020 since Dutchman Pieter van den Hoogenband did so at Sydney 2000.

"We had a race plan and we stuck to it really well," Chalmers, who missed last year's World Championships after undergoing heart surgery for a condition known as supraventricular tachycardia in June, said afterwards.

"The third 50 felt pretty strong, and I knew I had a bit to give in that last 50."

Horton clocked 1:45.89 for second place and Scott 1:46.30 for bronze.

Kyle Chalmers, left, celebrates with Mack Horton ©Getty Images

Guy finished fourth as Le Clos faded to seventh.

Chalmers then joined team-mates Cameron McEvoy, James Magnussen and Jack Cartwright in anchoring the Australian 4x100m freestyle relay quartet to gold in 3:12.96.

England battled to silver in 3:15.25 and Scotland took third in 3:15.86.

Le Clos had earlier clocked 23.37 to win the 50m butterfly and improve upon the silver he took at Glasgow 2014 behind England's Ben Proud - who was disqualified this time around for moving on his block in the heats.

It marked the South African's fifth Commonwealth Games gold medal and 13th podium finish in total.

Dylan Carter claimed Trinidad and Tobago's first medal of the Games with silver in 23.67 and Ryan Coetzee also took a South African bronze in 23.73.

It was Australia's night in the pool, however, as Chalmers' victory was one of six gold medals in total across the nine events.

Not even the frequent bursts of rain in the open-air venue could dampen home spirits.

Timothy Disken won the S9 men's 100m freestyle in 56.07, while England's Lewis White took silver in 56.77 and there was bronze for Brenden Hall, also of Australia, in 57.90.

Emma McKeon led a home clean sweep in the 100m butterfly in a Games record 56.78.

She beat team-mates Madeline Groves, second in 57.19, and Brianna Throssell, third in 57.30 as Olympic silver medallist Penny Oleksiak of Canada was consigned to fourth a further two tenths back.

Emma McKeon celebrates in between her two team-mates after the Australian clean sweep ©Getty Images

Clyde Lewis produced a storming second half to win the 400m individual medley in 4:13.12 and finish six tenths of a second clear of Scotland's Mark Szaranek.

Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand managed 4:14.42 for bronze.

Mitch Larkin then dominated the 100m backstroke to win in 53.18 and comfortably beat team-mate Bradley Woodward, second in 53.95.

Markus Thormeyer managed 54.14 for a Canadian bronze.

Sarah Vasey of England had earlier won the 50m breaststroke in 30.60 before the Australian procession began.

She comfortably touched first 0.16 ahead of Jamaican flagbearer Alia Atkinson.

Leiston Pickett of Australia was a further two hundredths back in third.

England's world record holder Alice Tai also took the win in the S9 100m backstroke.

She turned first and moved further and further ahead to triumph in 1:08.77.

Ellie Cole and Ashleigh McConnell took Australian silver and bronze medals in 1:11.51 and 1:15.93 respectively.