Australian bowls player Karen Murphy promised she will relish her central role in the Opening Ceremony of Gold Coast 2018 when she takes the Commonwealth Games oath on behalf of the athletes' of all the countries.

The format of the oath was altered in Glasgow 2014 and now an official and coach from the host country also feature.

Murphy will be joined on stage by Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander and athletics official Desmond Johnston, chief official the last time the Commonwealth Games were held in Australia, at Melbourne in 2006.

Commonwealth Games Federation officials completed the final draft this week but the wording is thought to be similar to that used at Glasgos 2014 when each participant read a stanza in succession.

"The guys who took us through the rehearsal will make us feel very very good It is very straightforward tonight, we know exactly what we are up to, where we have to come in from, where we have to stand, what we have to say," Murphy said.

Murphy admitted that she would have the words on standby just in case of mishaps.

"’We actually have a paper we can read it from," she said.

"There are only three or four sentences, there is not a lot to say’."

Swimmer Adam Pine read out the athletes' oath at the Opening Ceremony of Melbourne 2006, the last time the Commonwealth Games were staged in Australia ©Getty Images

Murphy will follow in the footsteps of some illustrious Australian names who have taken the oath. Cyclist Dunc Gray was the first to do so at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the British Empire Games in 1938.

Swimmer Adam Pine spoke it at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2006.

The oath is thought to have been the idea of Baron Pierre de Coubertin, then International Olympic Committee President and was introduced at the 1920 Olympic Games in Antwerp.

It was intended to safeguard the strict amateur regulations in force at the time.

When the Commonwealth Games were established as Empire Games in 1930, organisers also introduced an oath which was modified to assert that all competitors were "loyal subjects of the crown’" who would be "desirous" of competing in the Games ‘"for the glory of sport.".