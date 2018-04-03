Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters has admitted organisers do not expect to sell all tickets for the Commonwealth Games, but stated they were on track to exceed the initial financial projections for ticket sales.

Peters stated that around 140,000 tickets remain unsold with one day to go until the Opening Ceremony of the Games.

Around 40,000 tickets were made available by organisers throughout March, after the final venue configurations for broadcasters were completed, leaving space for additional spectators.

The remaining tickets are largely for the preliminary stages of competitions in sports, such as athletics.

Peters shied away from promising all tickets would be sold for the Games, but expects over 95 per cent will have been snapped up by the public.

“Are we confident we will sell all of them, we won’t sell all of them,” he stated.

“We will sell 95 plus per cent of them.

“There will be an uptake when the public see the Opening Ceremony and athletes starting to compete.

“We are absolutely confident we will be ahead of our financial projections, which will please the Government.

“We have about 140,000 left, the majority of those are in some specific sports.

“Traditionally it is the preliminary sessions of track and field, there are about 40,000 of those tickets and they will fill up by Games-time.

“It is great that with the athletes now here and starting to strut their stuff, they are the same athletes who people will see in the preliminaries, just as the finals.

“So, there is the opportunity for people to buy tickets for the preliminaries to go and see some of the finest track and field athletes in the world.

“We are confident there.”

Tickets for the preliminary stages of basketball competition remain available in Cairns and Townsville ©Getty Images

Sales of tickets for the preliminary stages of basketball competition may have slowed as a result of adverse weather.

Cairns and Townsville, located in North Queensland, could be affected by a tropical cyclone which is currently on the east of the two event cities.

Peters expects tickets will still be bought in the two locations and claimed he did not expect weather to have a major impact on the Games.

“There has been some sadness over the weather in North Queensland, where in Cairns and Townsville we have the basketball preliminaries,” he said.

“We have 20,000 odd tickets still up there, but they assure us North Queenslanders buy everything on the last day.

“Then we have some of the sports which are not traditionally well known in Australia, such as squash and table tennis, which will expect people to grow into during the Games.

“There is probably another 20,000 there.

“The rest, about 50,000, are across all the other sports.”

Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones praised Gold Coast 2018 for their efforts to ensure that tickets were affordable for families.

She also highlighted that the Games taking place in the school holidays would enable more families to attend.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg urged the public to buy tickets to avoid missing out.

“Go out and buy tickets," he said.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Watching the athletes in each venue will be extraordinary and it is an experience not to be missed.

“Do not miss this opportunity to be involved in this once in a lifetime, world class event.”