Five Australian athletes have visited Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital to take part in a Winter Olympic themed performance.

Pyeongchang 2018 silver medallists Jarryd Hughes and Matt Graham were among those attending the event.

The duo, who competed in snowboard cross and moguls skiing respectively at last month’s Games in South Korea, were joined by three-time moguls Olympian Britt Cox.

Emily Arthur, a snowboarder, and Jakara Anthony, a moguls skier, also participated in the performance on their welcome home tour at the Starlight Express Room at the hospital.

More than 200 children were able to watch the performance from their beds at the hospital.

Jarryd Hughes earned snowboard cross silver at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Children were then able to ask questions to the Winter Olympic athletes, alongside Captain Starlight.

The character is aimed at breaking down barriers and connecting with children in and out of hospital.

The athletes also played several games with children during their stay at the hospital.

Their visit concluded with autograph signing sessions for patients and their families.